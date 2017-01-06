Anheuser-Busch InBev resets geographic reporting

Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE:BUD) resets its geographic reporting organization after swallowing up SABMiller.

Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras and El Salvador will be reported together with Mexico as Latin America West.

Panama will be included within the Latin America North reporting.

Africa and Europe will be reported as EMEA

Australia, India and Vietnam will be reported within Asia Pacific.

The remaining reporting regions are North America and Latin America South.

Anheuser-Busch InBev brought in revenue of $14.047B in Q4 across the six regions.

AB InBev press release (.pdf)