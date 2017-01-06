Was the Toyota tweet "peak Twitter-Trump"?

The president-elect manage to cause a wiggle lower in Toyota (NYSE:TM) yesterday with a tweet threatening tariffs if the automaker went ahead with a new Corolla plant in Mexico.

A 35% import tax on 200K Corollas built annually at that new plant would add $1.4B to their cost, or about 10% of this year's expected earnings for the whole company.

That's never going to happen for one very simple reason, writes Antony Currie at Reuters: The new plant will replace one in Canada, not the U.S. All Corolla production for U.S. sales is done at the company's Mississippi factory. Trump also got the location of the new plant wrong - it's to be in Guanajuato, not Baja.

Whether this means anything politically is for another discussion, but for shareholders of tweet-targeted companies, Currie expects them to begin to wise up and turn their focus to the issues that matter.