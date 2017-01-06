Stein Mart updates on holiday sales

Stein Mart (NASDAQ:SMRT) reports comparable sales fell 4.8% for the holiday period.

Total sales were down 1.9% for the months of November and December.

“We have been aggressive with our promotions and markdowns to manage our inventory levels. This has impacted our gross profit rate and, as a result, we are now expecting to report a loss for the fourth quarter but will be profitable for the year," says CEO Hunt Hawins.

Stein Mart is scheduled to report Q4 earnings on March 9.

