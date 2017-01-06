Jefferies raises fair value target for The Medicines Company to $49 on Amgen Repatha patent win; shares ahead 8% premarket

The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) is up 8% premarket, albeit on only 1,000 shares, on the heels of Amgen's (NASDAQ:AMGN) PCSK9-inhibitor patent victory over Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) and Sanofi (NYSE:SNY). The permanent injunction, if upheld, will eliminate a competitor [Praluent (alirocumab)] for MDCO's high cholesterol candidate inclisiran, currently in Phase 3 development.

Inclisiran (PCSK9si) is an investigational GalNAc-conjugated RNAi therapeutic targeting PCSK9, a protein regulator of LDL receptor metabolism. In contrast to PCSK9 inhibitors, PCSK9si works by turning off PCSK9 synthesis in the liver.

Jefferies analyst Biren Amin has raised the price target for MDCO to $49 (38% upside) from $43.