Chevron could launch fresh tender for Rosebank FPSO

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) reportedly could launch a new tender for its Rosebank FPSO vessel after canceling its $1.85B order with Hyundai Heavy Industries last month.

While CVX had said Rosebank remained an important part of its U.K. North Sea portfolio, the surprise move raised speculation that the company would exit the field, which is estimated to contain 240M boe of recoverable resources.

The Rosebank project is operated by CVX with a 40% stake, with partners Suncor (NYSE:SU), OMV (OTC:OMVJF) and Dong Energy.