Avinger announces preliminary Q4 results

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) expects Q4 total revenue to be ~$4.7M (+62% Y/Y) vs. $5.58M consensus revenue and FY2016 total revenue to be $19.2M (+79% Y/Y) vs. $20.11M consensus revenue.

“While we are encouraged by the continued expansion of our installed base, our revenue for the fourth quarter came in lower than expected, with capital sales in the quarter being the largest contributor to the shortfall. In addition, our disposable revenue continues to ramp more slowly than anticipated,” said Jeff Soinski, Avinger’s president and CEO. “As we continue to invest in our commercial organization, we are also making incremental improvements to our current version of Pantheris, which we plan to rollout in the coming months. We also expect to file for 510(k) clearance of our next generation Pantheris, which includes more substantial design enhancements, by the end of the second quarter.”

The company’s cash and cash equivalents as of December 31, 2016 were $36.1M.

