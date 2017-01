Teva sees 2017 EPS of $4.90 - 5.30 versus consensus of $5.44; shares ease 2% premarket

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NASDAQ:TEVA) releases its 2017 guidance.

Revenues: $23.8B - 24.5B (consensus: $24.8B); EPS: $4.90 - 5.30 (consensus: $5.44); cash flow ops ($5.7B - 6.1B) (+14 - 27% yoy).

Generics: revenues: $13.9B - 14.3B; segment profit: $4.1B - 4.3B.

Specialty (ex-Multiple Sclerosis): revenues: $4.0B - 4.2B; segment profit: $1.1B - 1.3B.

Multiple Sclerosis: revenues: $3.8B - 3.9B; segment profit: $3.05B - 3.10B.

Key product sales: Copaxone: $3.8B - 3.9B; Bendeka & Treanda: $600M - 660M; ProAir: $440M - 540M; Qvar: $450M - 490M; Azilect: $110M - 190M.