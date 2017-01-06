LGIH announces record closing for December, 4Q16 and FY16

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) announces record closing of 467 homes in December, quarterly closing of 1,139 in 4Q16, 4,163 homes in FY16.

The annual closing of 4,163 homes is up 22.3% Y/Y.

The company has 63 active selling communities as on 31st December 2016.

"We are extremely pleased with our record breaking year," said Eric Lipar, CEO and Chairman of the Board. "We continue to see robust demand for homeownership in our markets and uphold a positive outlook for 2017. Assuming that general economic conditions, including interest rates, and mortgage availability in 2017 are similar to those in the fourth quarter of 2016, we believe we will close more than 4,700 homes in 2017."

The company will release 4Q16 and FY16 results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 7, 2017.