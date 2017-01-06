W&T Offshore finds more oil at Gulf of Mexico field

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) says a new appraisal well hit oil pay across five zones and extended the size and depth of the Mahogany field in the Gulf of Mexico.

WTT says the new well initially will be completed as a producer in one zone, with others to be tapped at a later date.

WTI, which had halted drilling on the 100%-owned field in 2015 due to the oil price slump, now expects Mahogany to be the cornerstone of its capital program in 2017 and perhaps beyond.