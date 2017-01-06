Premarket analyst action - new coverage

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) initiated with Buy rating and $11 (96% upside) price target by Jefferies.

Allscripts (NASDAQ:MDRX) initiated with Neutral rating and $12 (14% upside) price target by Cantor Fitzgerald.

Cantor Fitzgerald initiates athenahealth (NASDAQ:ATHN) with Overweight rating and $135 (18% upside) price target.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) initiated with Market Perform rating by JMP Securities.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) initiated with Neutral rating by Cantor Fitzgerald.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) initiated with Overweight rating and $66 (39% upside) price target by Cantor Fitzgerald.

Cantor initiates coverage on eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) with Overweight rating and $15 (45% upside) price target.

Evolent (NYSE:EVH) initiated with Overweight rating and $26 (72% upside) price target by Cantor.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) initiated with Neutral rating and $27 (8% upside) price target by Cantor.

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) initiated with Overweight rating and $17 (66% upside) price target by Cantor.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) initiated with Overweight rating and $40 (21% upside) price target by Cantor.

Teledoc (NYSE:TDOC) initiated with Overweight rating and $25 (52% upside) price target by Cantor.