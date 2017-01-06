Canada nixes Arctic oil drilling extensions

Canada's government says it will not grant extensions to exploration licenses for Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), BP, Chevron (NYSE:CVX), ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) and other oil companies as it prepares for consultations over the impact of an Arctic drilling moratorium.

Prime Minister Trudeau and U.S. Pres. Obama announced new restrictions on Arctic oil development last month, with Canada saying existing leases would not be affected without industry feedback, but Trudeau’s government is now specifically ruling out lease extensions sought by industry before the new restrictions were put in place.

The companies hold leases that expire over the next six years, totaling C$1.9B ($1.4B) in bids.