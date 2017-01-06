Analysts cool on Gap despite return to positive comparable sales growth

Gap (NYSE:GPS) is soaring in premarket trading after December comparable sales easily topped expectations, +1% vs. -3.9% expected. If nothing else, the retailer broke a three-motnh streak of negative comp growth.

FBR estimates Gap will turn a +3% comp in January off an easy comparable, but keeps a coolish stance (Market Perform, $28 PT) until sales trends stabilize.

Nomura also stays on the sidelines (Neutral, $26 PT), despite the "commendable" result for December. The "new norm of retail" is cited as a concern. (Source: Bloomberg)