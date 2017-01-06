Roughly inline employment report likely to keep Fed on course

While the headline jobs gain of 156K missed expectations for 178K, November's originally-reported 178K advance was revised up to 204K. October was revised down to 135K from 142K. Taken together, previous months' revisions were up 19K.

The average workweek was flat at 34.3 hours.

Average hourly earnings gained $0.10 to $26 for a 2.9% Y/Y advance.

The labor force participation rate edged higher to 62.7% - flat from one year ago.

The broader U-6 unemployment rate dipped to 9.2%. One year ago, it was 9.9%.

Bond bears had greatly eased bets in the days ahead of the report, but they're back to pressing as the print will do nothing to dissuade economy bulls (or the Fed from its tightening course). The 10-year Treasury yield is up 3.4 bps to 2.383%.

TLT -0.4% , TBT +0.8% premarket

