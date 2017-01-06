Invitae acquires Altavoice for advanced research and access to care for patients with inherited and rare diseases

Invitae Corporation (NYSE:NVTA) announces it has acquired privately owned patient-centered data company AltaVoice (formerly PatientCrossroads). The transaction, complemented by several other unique partnerships, expands Invitae's Genome Network, designed to accelerate the understanding, diagnosis, and treatment of hereditary disease. Both Invitae and AltaVoice share common commitments in which patients own their data.

Under the terms of agreement, Invitae purchased all of AltaVoice's stock in exchange for $5M in Invitae common stock issuable upon closing and up to an additional $10M issuable based on certain future milestones.