Dollar resumes upward path after jobs numbers; gold resumes lower

King dollar had stumbled out of the block this year, but it's headed higher as this morning's roughly inline employment report allayed any growth worries or idea the Fed might cool its hawkish attitude.

The headline jobs number of 156K was slightly below expectations, but prior months' gains were revised higher.

UUP is up 0.5% premarket, with the euro (NYSEARCA:FXE), pound (NYSEARCA:FXB), yen (NYSEARCA:FXY), Swiss franc (NYSEARCA:FXF), and aussie (NYSEARCA:FXA) all lower vs. the greenback.