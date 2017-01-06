Investors unmoved over data from real-world Contrave study published in Obesity journal; Orexigen off 2% premarket

Orexigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OREX) eases 2% premarket on increased volume. Investors appear a bit apathetic after the results from the company's open-label real-world study, IGNITE, were published in Obesity, the peer-reviewed journal of The Obesity Society.

IGNITE was designed to assess the use of obesity drug Contrave in combination with a commercially available lifestyle intervention program compared to usual care in a real-world weight-loss setting in 242 obese or overweight adults aged 18 to 60 with dyslipidemia and/or controlled hypertension.

The results were consistent with the company's four previous Phase 3 studies. Participants receiving Contrave experienced weight loss of 9.5% compared to 0.9% for usual care (p<0.0001).