Agree Realty announces investment activity in 2016; provides 2017 guidance

In FY16, Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) acquired 82 retail net lease properties for approx. $295.8M at a weighted-average cap rate of 7.8% and a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

Total real estate investment activity in FY16 was $333.8M. The properties are net leased to 58 industry-leading retail tenants operating across 24 sectors and are located in 30 states.

Assuming continued growth in economic activity, moderate interest rate growth, positive business trends and other significant assumptions, the company expects acquisiotin volume to be in the range of $200M - $225M of retail net lease properties, disposition between $20M - $50M.

Press Release