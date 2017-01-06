Apple executive compensation decreases on below-target year

With Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) net sales cited strong at $215.6B and operating income at $60B (measures utilized in evaluating executive performance for determination of annual cash incentives) for 2016, the company notes the figures were nevertheless less than record 2015 levels and this year's target performance goals ($223.6B net sales, $60.3B operating income).

Consequently, total executive compensation across a number of roles came in lower for the term (compared to 2015), with measure to increase emphasis on long-term performance through raising performance-based component of equity incentives to 50% now set in place for 2017.

DEF 14A