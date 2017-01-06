Gold miners open lower as yellow metal retreats following jobs report

The GDX is up 20% in the past five sessions, but is lower by 2.25% in early action today as this morning's roughly inline jobs report puts to rest any idea the Fed is about to get less hawkish.
Gold, the metal, is down 0.5% to $1,175 per ounce.
Goldcorp (GG -0.5%), Barrick Gold (ABX -1.2%), Kincross Gold (KGC -1.4%), Newmont Mining (NEM -1%), Gold Fields (GFI -1.3%)
Previously: Roughly inline employment report likely to keep Fed on course (Jan. 6)
Previously: Dollar resumes upward path after jobs numbers; gold resumes lower (Jan. 6)
ETFs: GDX, NUGT, GDXJ, GGN, DUST, JNUG, GLDX, JDST, SGDM, ASA, RING, PSAU, SGDJ, TGLDX, GDJJ, GDXX, GDXS, MELT