Aesthetic laser maker Cynosure (CYNO -4.7% ) is down out of the gates this morning, albeit on average volume, on the heels of a Sell recommendation from independent research shop Northcoast Research. In mid-November, Northcoast rated the stock a Buy.

In Q3, the company posted a 36% gain in revenue and 38% jump in non-GAAP EPS. Consensus view for Q4 is non-GAAP EPS of $0.41 (+32%) on revenues of $120M (+17%).

Shares had rallied ~17% over the past several weeks until today.