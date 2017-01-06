Nissan talks AI and autonomous driving at CES

Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY -1.4% ) CEO Carlos Ghosn announces several technologies and partnerships at CEO as the company outlines what it call its "Nissan Intelligent Mobility blueprint" for the future.

Ghosn says the autonomous and AI technologies will advance mobility toward a zero-emission, zero-fatality future on the roads.

"We invite others to join us, as well, from tech partners to e-commerce companies, ride-hailing and car-sharing platforms, and social entrepreneurs who can help us to test and develop new vehicles and services," Ghosn exclaims.

Source: Press Release

