Wage growth picks up to fastest pace since 2009

The headline jobs number was a miss, but what bond investors might really be focusing on was 2.9% Y/Y wage growth in December - that's up from 2.5% in November and the speediest since June 2009.

"We're basically at full employment," Cleveland Fed hawk Loretta Mester told Fox following the report.

The economy has "hit the full wall" of full employment, says Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi economist Chris Rupkey. "We are really going to see wages really start to jump." He sees no reason why the Fed wouldn't stay with its plan to hike 2-3 times this year.

The 10-year Treasury yield is up five basis points to 2.4%, and short-term rate futures are pricing in about two 25 point rate hikes this year.

