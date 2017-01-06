Bristol-Myers suspends recruitment in mid-stage Opdivo study in advanced sarcoma; shares ease 1%

Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY -0.8% ) is under pressure in early trading after enrollment was suspended in a National Cancer Institute-sponsored Phase 2 clinical trial assessing Opdivo (nivolumab) alone and with Yervoy (ipilimumab) in patients with metastatic or unresectable sarcoma (soft tissue cancer).

The aim of the study is to determine if the combination of the two drugs works better than Opdivo as monotherapy.

The primary endpoint is confirmed response rate. According to ClinicalTrials.gov, the study commenced in July 2015 and is projected to be completed in November 2018.