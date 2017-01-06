Lebanon set to join race for east Mediterranean oil and gas

Lebanon's government says it plans to restart its first oil and gas licensing round after a three-year delay, hoping to spark development of a hydrocarbon industry stalled by political paralysis.

The government will offer five offshore blocks for exploration and production and hold another pre-qualification round for companies interested in bidding, the energy minister says.

Lebanon, along with Cyprus, Israel and Egypt, sits on a huge gas field in the eastern Mediterranean discovered in 2009.

In 2013, 46 companies qualified to take part i bidding for Lebanese oil and gas tenders, 12 of them as operators, including Chevron (NYSE:CVX), Total (NYSE:TOT) and Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM).