Trans World Entertainment announces holiday sales results

Trans World Entertainment (TWMC -4.8% ) reports comparable-store sales decreased 7% during the holiday selling season.

Total sales rose 16% to $116M due to the acquisition of etailz in Q3.

Total sales for the fye segment decreased 10%.

“Our sales results demonstrate the benefit and potential of our acquisition of etailz. Our sales growth is directly attributable to the diversification of our business into the fastest growing segment of retail: the digital marketplace,” commented Mike Feurer, Company CEO. “In our fye segment, we continue to deliver growth in the trend categories. However, the increases in these categories did not offset the ongoing disruption in our heritage media categories and declines in mall traffic, each of which will continue to create headwinds in 2017,” Mr. Feurer added.

Press Release