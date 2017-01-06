AT&T looks to avoid FCC review in Time Warner buyout

AT&T (T -2% ) thinks it sees an easier path to wrapping its $85B purchase of Time Warner (TWX +0.4% ) -- one that excludes what could be a problematic review at the FCC.

The prospect of Time Warner needing to transfer FCC licenses raised the specter of a full review by the communications agency.

But the companies now say: “While subject to change, it is currently anticipated that Time Warner will not need to transfer any of its FCC licenses to AT&T in order to continue to conduct its business operations after the closing of the transaction."

The FCC conducts broader reviews than the Justice Department, looking not only at competitive concerns but also whether deals are in the public interest.