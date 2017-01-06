Wells Fargo cautious on alternative investment managers despite strong Q4

Christopher Harris and team raise their Q4 estimates for alternatives by 27%, with Oaktree (NYSE:OAK) and Apollo Global (NYSE:APO) getting the biggest increases. At work was the stock market's strong end-of-year run which should boost investment returns.

For 2017 though, they're leaving estimates mostly unchanged.

"It is not a great time to be particularly aggressive in this sector, as we are quite far along in this economic cycle," says the team, which argues Outperform-rated Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) is the most defensive of the group thanks to its relatively high fee earnings vs. peers.