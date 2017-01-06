Bristol-Myers teams up with GeneCentric to identify best patients for future Opdivo studies

Bristol-Myers Sqibb (BMY -0.4% ) inks a research collaboration with cancer diagnostic firm GeneCentric to identify translational biomarkers that may help inform future trial design for cancer drug Opdivo (nivolumab).

The core technology of the privately held Durham, NC-based firm is called CSP which identifies biologic subtypes of cancer through analyses of tumor genomics. Bristol-Myers hopes that the effort will identify patients who are best suited for certain drugs as well as companion diagnostics.

The deal includes an equity investment by Bristol-Myers that will support the clinical development of GeneCentric's CSP and build-out of its new research laboratory.