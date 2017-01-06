Amazon Alexa in spotlight at CES 2017

Among the myriad technologies present at CES 2017, Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) Alexa is considered a notably ubiquitous presence among them all, as integrations with automobiles [Ford], appliances [Whirlpool, LG], smartphones [Huawei] and various other categories and companies have been illuminated throughout the week.

As pushes by Apple [Siri] (NASDAQ:AAPL), Google [Google Assistant] (GOOG, GOOGL), Microsoft [Cortana] (NASDAQ:MSFT), Samsung Electronics [Viv] (SSNLF, SSNNF) and others are also made in the digital-assistant arena, Amazon, resemblant of its ahead-of-the-game cloud approach, indicates a likewise strong position across the field within this emerging segment as well.