Live Ventures -10% as short report charges paid promotion

Live Ventures (NASDAQ:LIVE) has taken a tumble on heavy volume, down 10.5% , after a short report terming it "a stock promotion that has been aggressively pumped by some of the most notorious stock touts in the business."

The Mox Reports piece charges the company with taking a stock ride (from mid-November to Dec. 28, the stock rose 135%) on the back of paid promotions -- as much as $2M paid to hype the stock, the report says.

The company created "earnings" through multiple one-time accounting gains, the report says, and its auditor was cited for "egregious and extensive audit deficiencies" in 2016.