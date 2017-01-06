COPsync announces $1.15M registered direct offering; shares down 38%

COPsync (COYN -38% ) has entered into securities purchase agreements with certain accredited investors providing for the purchase and sale of 1.772M shares of common stock in a registered direct offering.

Concurrently, the company has agreed to sell class A and class B warrants to purchase up to 1.772M shares each with an exercise price of $1.03/share and will be exercisable beginning six months following the closing date of the private placement. The combined purchase price for one registered share of common stock, one unregistered class A warrant and one unregistered class B warrant is $0.65.

The class A and B warrants will expire on the 18 month and 5 years, respectively, from the date on which they become exercisable.

The Company intends to use the aggregate net proceeds for expansion of sales and marketing, working capital, continued product development and network enhancement, and other corporate purposes.