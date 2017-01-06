Fiat Chrysler Automobiles seen as easy Trump target

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCAU +6.4% ) appears to be a sitting duck for Donald Trump's Twitter account.

Automotive News points out that the automaker imported 42% of the cars it sold in the U.S. last year out of Mexico and employs ~116K workers in the nation.

Fiat also announced plans to us a plant in Mexico this year to take over for Jeep Compass production previously run out of Illinois.

Though not a traditional Detroit automaker due to its corporate set-up, Fiat could still feel the Twitter burn.