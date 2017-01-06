CSCO, CUDA top picks in Baird networking channel partner survey

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) and Barracuda Networks (CUDA +0.5% ) are the best networking stock ideas for the year, Baird argues in a new channel partner survey for Q4.

Overall, while big deals are difficult to close, "Large and geographically diverse solution providers saw a generally positive finish to the year," with network security and hyperconverged looking to be top growth themes for 2017, according to Baird's Jayson Noland and team.

They saw "broad-based strength, save UCS," at Cisco. "Security commentary in particular has been incrementally more positive of late due to better integration among offerings."

Meanwhile, despite a historical focus on SMB at Barracuda, partners put it among the top executing Network Security vendors in public cloud. "We believe Barracuda is shifting to a public cloud model faster than most of our coverage."

