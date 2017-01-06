Dover upgraded to Buy from Sell at UBS

Dover (DOV +2.3% ) enjoys strong gains after UBS upgraded shares to Buy from Sell with a $90 price target, raised from $65, as the firm foresees a sharp recovery in 2017-18 driven by a rebound in U.S. rig counts with strong incremental margins.

UBS notes operating profit in DOV's energy business is down 89% since 2014 and now represents 6% of segment profit vs. 34% in 2014, while revenues for the segment are down 45% and margins have dropped to 5% from 23%; the segment bottomed at break-even in Q2 2016 and began to improve sequentially in Q3.

UBS says its current estimates for DOV could prove conservative if the new Trump administration implements policies that encourage additional use of domestic oil.