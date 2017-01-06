WSJ: Wells to roll out new retail compensation structure

Attempting to fix what many believe was a cause of the bank's account opening scandal, Wells Fargo (WFC -0.3% ) next week is planning to put in place changes for its retail-employee compensation system, writes Emily Glazer at the WSJ.

The new rules would reward workers based on metrics like customer service, customer usage, and growth in primary balances, rather than previous goals tied to the absolute number of cross-sells.

It's no secret that retail business is down since the scandal broke - with checking account openings off an average 37% per month and credit-card apps down 38% - but next week will offer even more concrete numbers in terms of Wells' Q4 earnings results, due on Friday.