Eldorado Gold cuts Turkey, Brazil development plans on lower prices

Eldorado Gold (EGO -3.6% ) says it has indefinitely shelved expansion plans for its Kisladag mine in Turkey and deferred a decision on developing a project in Brazil, citing lower gold prices.

EGO also lowers its planned 2017 capex to $425M, below its September forecast of $500M-$580M, primarily reflecting the suspension of Kisladag and the Tocantinzinho project in Brazil as well as changes in the spending schedule at the Skouries mine in Greece.

"While the deferral of the Kisladag expansion and Tocantinzinho project reflect the company's focus on free cash flow under a lower gold price assumption, some investors may look at the lower production negatively depending on their gold price outlook," RBC Capital analyst Dan Rollins says.

EGO expects 2017 gold production of 365K-400K oz. and all-in sustaining cash costs of $845-$875/oz., which RBC says matches its expectations; the company cut the gold price it used in forecasting to $1,150/oz. from $1,300 in September.

EGO says 2016 all-in sustaining costs came in at ~$915/oz., below original 2016 guidance for $940-$980/oz.