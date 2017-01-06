Reuters: China's ZTE to cut 3,000 jobs with sanctions impending

Telecom equipment maker ZTE (OTCPK:ZTCOY -3% ) is set to cut about 3,000 jobs ahead of possible U.S. sanctions, Reuters reports.

The cuts would included some 600 jobs in its global handset operations, concentrated on a struggling unit in China, where a fifth of positions are set to be axed: "Cuts in the handset business in China will be beyond 20 percent," a source told Reuters.

Another manager said that a list of names who had tried to apply to rival Huawei was circulated for likely cuts.

With a 10% market share (fourth-largest), ZTE is the only Chinese smartphone maker with a meaningful presence in the United States.

Sanctions (related to Iran sales) set to come into effect at the end of February could cripple ZTE's supply chain, with restrictions on component exports from Qualcomm, Microsoft and Intel.