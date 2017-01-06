TerraForm Power to sell U.K. solar portfolio for $580M

TerraForm Power (TERP +2.1% ) is higher following news that it is selling its U.K. portfolio of 24 operating solar projects representing 365 MW to Vortex, a renewable energy platform managed by EFG Hermes’ P-E arm.

TERP says the deal is valued at $580M and represents an implied multiple of ~16x its expected 2016 EBITDA contribution from the portfolio; TERP expects to receive ~$208M of proceeds from the sale.

Upon completion, TERP expects to reduce non-recourse project debt on its balance sheet by $370M.