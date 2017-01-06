Regulator lets Société Mondiale back onto Oi board

Minority shareholder Société Mondiale will be allowed to return to the board of bankrupt Oi (NYSE:OIBR), according to a decision by Brazil's telecom regulator.

The decision partly reverses an earlier one that Anatel made, suspending two boardmembers appointed by Société Mondiale on suspicions they had participated in meetings without Anatel's permission.

The move is conditional on the presence of an Anatel representative at company meetings, a requirement that may last until the end of Oi's bankruptcy proceedings.

Société Mondiale owns 7% of Oi's voting stock.

