Dow, DuPont to make merger case next week to EU regulators

Dow Chemical (DOW -0.8% ) and DuPont (DD -0.6% ) will meet European Union antitrust regulators at a closed-door hearing next week to make the final case for their planned $60B merger, Bloomberg reports.

The companies will attempt to ease EU concerns at the Jan. 9 hearing that any cost cuts resulting from their merger might hurt R&D spending for agrochemicals, and have been talking to regulators in recent weeks to better understand the issues, according to the report.

Dow and DuPont said in a presentation last month that they planned to cut ~$300M from research as part of an attempt to achieve $3B in cost synergies as they merge.

The hearing is the last opportunity for the pair to make their case before regulators decide whether to approve or block the deal.