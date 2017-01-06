Rogers acquires Diversified Silicone Products

Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) announced the acquisition of Diversified Silicone Products for an undisclosed term.

“The acquisition of Diversified Silicone Products, Inc., in combination with our recent DeWAL acquisition, demonstrates continued execution on our strategy to extend our engineered materials platforms, with the acquired companies generating approximately $70 million of annual revenues in total,” said Bruce Hoechner, president and chief executive officer of Rogers Corporation. “DSP provides additional silicone growth opportunities, adding solid silicone sheet and custom extruded profile product offerings, and will contribute additional revenues in attractive vertical end markets including aerospace, general industrial and life sciences. We look forward to creating significant value for our shareholders and customers with a successful integration in the months ahead.”

The company expects the transaction to be accretive to 2017 earnings per share.

Source: Press Release