Moody's rates Zayo Group's acquisition loans for Electric Lightwave

Moody's has given a Ba2 to a new $650M term loan at Zayo Holdings (ZAYO +1.8% ), and a B3 to proposed $800M in senior unsecured notes used to prefund an acquisition of Electric Lightwave.

Zayo's acquisition plan for EL introduces higher execution risk than prior deals, Moody's says, due to the acquired revenue mix and declining business segments.

"Although Zayo's aggressive M&A stance is generally credit negative, management's skill in navigating these transactions does offset a meaningful amount of this risk," the firm says.