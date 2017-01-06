Needham & Company restates Mobileye at Buy

Subsequent meeting with Mobileye's (MBLY -0.7% ) CTO and SVP of Engineering, and disclosure this week of collaboration between Mobileye, Intel and BMW Group on autonomous car road testing, analyst Rajvindra Gill notes HD mapping is a main piece of Level 3+ automation (Mobileye projects 2M units capable of gathering mapping data currently, 15M by 2018) and suggests Mobileye's well-positioned among advanced driver assistance system [ADAS] adoption as well as in regard to capitalizing on regulation through REM technologies and EyeQ4/5 chips.

Reiterates $55 target (current price $41.66).