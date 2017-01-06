Macquarie's 5G take: Bullish on AT&T, Sprint, Charter

Macquarie is staying bullish on AT&T (T -2.1% ), Sprint (S -0.5% ) and Charter (CHTR +0.6% ) after hearing 5G strategies from the multitude of companies presenting at the Consumer Electronics Show.

Charter's confidence in its platform was the biggest surprise, Amy Yong and team write: "With or without wireless owner economics, its standalone fiber-rich platform translates well in a 5G world. Charter has one of the largest fiber footprints and has committed to further expand it through all-fiber buildouts to 2M homes over the next five years."

That infrastructure will let them hit 10Gbps symmetrical speeds similar to 5G, Yong writes, and by 2018, wireless services will be offered using its MVNO agreement with Verizon. The firm boosted its price target to $317 (15.5 times estimated 2017 free cash flow/share), implying 6.4% upside.

Meanwhile, despite the end of promo pricing for DirecTV Now, AT&T could add "1M-plus subs in no time." Zero rating could reinvigorate wireless despite the less appealing price points. Macquarie boosted that price target to $48 (7.25 times estimated 2018 EBITDA), implying 16% upside.

As for Sprint, they stay Outperform-rated with a price target of $10.25, implying 17% upside. The company should see a stronger 5G position due to 204 MHz of spectrum and HPUE optimization technology, which should increase 2.5-GHz band coverage by 30% or more.

Amy Yong is ranked No. 443 out of 4,369 analysts at TipRanks.