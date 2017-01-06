U.S. presidential advisory council on science and technology recommends measures for semiconductor industry focus

Primarily highly critical of China's industrial policies and its substantial public and state-influenced spending (cited $150B) strategy for the segment over a ten-year period targeting investments, acquisitions and other technology purchases, the report further suggests efforts intended to improve the business climate for U.S. semiconductor producers and other ways to aid in advancing the sector for the U.S. over the coming decade. [Full report]

Previously (January 3, 2017): Government study recommending limitations on Chinese investment in U.S. semiconductor sector reportedly set to publish

Major U.S. semiconductor components – Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM), Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU), Texas Instruments (NYSE:TXN), Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO), Advanced Micro Devices (NYSE:AMD), Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA)