U.S. presidential advisory council on science and technology recommends modifications for domestic semiconductor industry

Primarily highly critical of China industrial policy in the sector, and that country's substantial public and state-influenced spending (cited $150B) strategy over a ten-year period targeting investments, acquisitions and other technology purchases, the report further suggests efforts intended to improve business climate for U.S. semiconductor producers and measures to aid in advancing the sector for the U.S. over the coming decade. [Full report]

Previously (January 3, 2017): Government study recommending limitations on Chinese investment in U.S. semiconductor sector reportedly set to publish

Major U.S. semiconductor components – Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM), Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU), Texas Instruments (NYSE:TXN), Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO), Advanced Micro Devices (NYSE:AMD), Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA)