Tahoe Resources -14% on worrisome guidance

Tahoe Resources (TAHO -14% ) plunges after reporting record 2016 silver and gold production but disappointing 2017 guidance.

TAHO says 2016 silver production totaled a record 21.3M oz., exceeding company guidance of 18M-21M oz., while gold production came in at more than 385K oz., in-line with guidance of 370K-430K oz.

The company targets 2017 project capex of $150M-$175M, with relatively high all-in sustained costs of $9.50-$10.50 per silver oz. produced and $1,150-$1,250 per gold oz. produced.

Shares had surged nearly 10% yesterday after maintaining its current dividend.