Marcus & Millichap commercial deals drop thanks to election, rates

Management at Marcus & Millichap (MMI -3.8% ) confirms research from William Blair suggesting the election and sharp rise in interest rates have delayed or scuttled deals across property types and sizes.

While buyers have to contend with higher interest rates, sellers - eyeing possible lower tax rates - are thinking their properties are worth more today than they were two months ago.

Blair cuts its Q4 revenue estimate for MMI to $177M from $212M, and EPS to $0.44 from $0.50. The team also cuts estimates across its commercial real estate coverage universe - JLL (JLL -0.4% ), CRBE (CBG -1.7% ), Colliers International (CIGI -0.7% ).

Source: Bloomberg