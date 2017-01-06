AES Corp. starts development of four solar PV projects in California

AES Corp. (AES +3.6% ) is higher after announcing the launch of development of solar projects in California in partnership with ImMODO Energy Services.

The partners are starting construction of four PV projects totaling 11.3 MW located in Delano (1.4 MW), Manteca (1.3 MW) and Bakersfield (7.1 MW and 1.5 MW), that are expected to come on line by this August, and commission a 2 MW project located in Lemoore.