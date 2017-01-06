Live Ventures CEO halts stock slide with $250K market purchase

In the face of a short report that pummeled Live Ventures (NASDAQ:LIVE) stock, the company says its CEO Jon Isaac has bought more than $250,000 worth of stock on the open market.

That's brought a pause in the company's slide, now down 9.5% . It was down as much as 20% just before news of the purchases.

“The purchase of this stock is representative of my confidence in the potential of Live Ventures stock, as well as the continued execution of its business plan,” Isaac says in a statement.

Isaac bought 13,795 shares on the open market at an average price of $18.60; the stock closed yesterday at $20.67.